Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $21.71 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,064 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 3.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 246,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,814. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

