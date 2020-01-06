Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $25.72 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 501.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 447,104 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 3.6% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.58. 6,440,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,165,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

