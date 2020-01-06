Metropolis Capital Ltd Invests $22.76 Million in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 314,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,000. Progressive accounts for 3.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Progressive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 62.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 23.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $75.28. 144,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

