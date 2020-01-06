Metropolis Capital Ltd Raises Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the quarter. Allergan makes up about 5.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Allergan worth $39,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Allergan by 55.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after buying an additional 82,486 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 171.1% during the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter worth about $212,887,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGN. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.16. 41,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,285. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $192.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

