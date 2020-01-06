Micromines (MICRO) Price Up 165.1% Over Last Week

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bilaxy, Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, Micromines has traded up 165.1% against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $24,932.00 and approximately $417.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00194170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.01527325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Crex24 and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

