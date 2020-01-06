Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $5,117,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $20,347,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,748,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,593,580. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.20 and a fifty-two week high of $160.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

