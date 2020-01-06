Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,407,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,593,580. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $97.20 and a 12-month high of $160.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $415,148,000 after purchasing an additional 111,513 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

