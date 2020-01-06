Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of 3.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Microsoft’s ranking:

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,801,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,086,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $160.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.