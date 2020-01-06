Mindexcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $885.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $337,738.00 and approximately $885.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00194170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.01527325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

