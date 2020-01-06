Mixin (XIN) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $179.75 or 0.02272600 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market cap of $84.52 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,224 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

