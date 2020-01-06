Monolith (TKN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,758.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $9,758.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003162 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.05852989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.