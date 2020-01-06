Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JUN3. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.50 ($28.49).

Shares of Jungheinrich stock traded down €0.54 ($0.63) on Monday, hitting €21.38 ($24.86). 105,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.35. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 1-year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

