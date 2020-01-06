MyWish (WISH) Price Down 36.3% Over Last 7 Days

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $59,482.00 and approximately $623.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01522288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

