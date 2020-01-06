Nebula AI Market Cap Reaches $579,975.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. Nebula AI has a market cap of $579,975.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.92 or 0.06021293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028409 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036584 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,878,828,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.