Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert Sells 20,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NEOG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,860,000 after purchasing an additional 236,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,894,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200,668 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,260,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,833,000 after acquiring an additional 195,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,718,000 after buying an additional 160,186 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

