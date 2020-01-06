New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUPMF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69. New Pacific Metals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, Bolivia, and China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Sand property that consists of 17 contiguous concessions covering an area of 3.15 square kilometers located in the Potosí Department, Bolivia.

