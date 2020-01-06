NULS Price Up 1.4% This Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003090 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, CoinBene and OKEx. NULS has a total market cap of $18.00 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01481825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00124232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, DragonEX, OKEx, QBTC, Bit-Z, Binance and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

