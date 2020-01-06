OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.06100496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028393 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001299 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

