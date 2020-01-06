Open Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $351.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a market cap of $929,795.00 and $351.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01522288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

