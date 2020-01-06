Open Trading Network Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $23,663.00 and $149.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01481825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00124232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

