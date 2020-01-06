Orbs Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and $166,151.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00190316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.01477449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00123714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,017,252,381 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.