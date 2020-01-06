Origo (OGO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $934,002.00

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Origo has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Origo has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $934,002.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.27 or 0.05857335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,575,503 tokens. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origo is origo.network. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

