OWNDATA Achieves Market Cap of $371,618.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $371,618.00 and approximately $32,384.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00042346 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00351810 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012668 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002991 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013499 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

