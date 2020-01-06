Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,480.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $86,480.00 and $130.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01481825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00124232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,431,136 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX, Exrates, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

