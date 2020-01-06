Payfair (PFR) Achieves Market Cap of $7,817.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Payfair has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $7,817.00 and approximately $425.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00194170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.01527325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair launched on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

