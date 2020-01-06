Paytomat (PTI) Achieves Market Cap of $856,072.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Paytomat token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, BigONE and Chaince. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $856,072.00 and $45,952.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat's total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. Paytomat's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat.

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

