PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBF. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

PBF stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $30.48. 1,477,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,349. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 58.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

