Peercoin Price Hits $0.19 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Peercoin has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $51,350.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,898.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.96 or 0.03075547 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00653441 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,879,392 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Bittrex, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, HitBTC, YoBit, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittylicious and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.