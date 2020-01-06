Penta (PNT) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Penta token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, LBank and BCEX. Penta has a market cap of $1.36 million and $99,208.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

