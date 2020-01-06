Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Perion Network by 491.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $115,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

PERI stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 52,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $172.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

