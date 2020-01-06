PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of PHAS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.66. 9,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,559. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3,673.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $483,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 796,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 144,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.