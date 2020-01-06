Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,300. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,085,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 225,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 312.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 981,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.