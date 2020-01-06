Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $504,886.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bittrex and SouthXchange. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $504,886.00 and approximately $591.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00751654 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000783 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,665,866 coins and its circulating supply is 414,405,430 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

