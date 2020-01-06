PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0198 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $799,796.00 and approximately $307,996.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,887.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.42 or 0.03085265 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00653611 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00020064 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000422 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.