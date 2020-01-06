Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.0178 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Polymath has a market cap of $8.21 million and $7.31 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bitbns, Upbit and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00590497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010315 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000461 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, DDEX, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Upbit, Koinex, UEX, Kyber Network, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

