PonziCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3,659.00 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $3,659.00 and approximately $360.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00194170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.01527325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

