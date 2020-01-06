POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Down 47.5% Over Last 7 Days

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $904,039.00 and approximately $2,384.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC, Bilaxy and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, CoinBene, Bilaxy and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

