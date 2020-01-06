Primas Trading Up 24.9% Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Primas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, LBank and OKEx. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $647,185.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00194170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.01527325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

