Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0381 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $6,062.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,231,699 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

