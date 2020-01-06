PRIZM Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $148.28 million and approximately $560,740.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,887.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.42 or 0.03085265 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00653611 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002334 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

