Proton Token (PTT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $948,996.00 and $312,558.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, BCEX, DDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01481825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00124232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinTiger, LBank, FCoin, DDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.