Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Commerzbank

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QGEN. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.41. 55,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

