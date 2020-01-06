Qiagen’s (QGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.41. 55,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.