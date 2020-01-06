Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $7.75 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

OTCMKTS:QMCO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $5,576,925.00. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

