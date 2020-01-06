Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.0755 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $178,103.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,046,472 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

