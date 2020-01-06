Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is Metropolis Capital Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291,165 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series A accounts for 4.6% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.95% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $33,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 132.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 431,253 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 559.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 158,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. 152,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRTEA. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

