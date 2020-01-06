Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $925,917.00 and $859.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

