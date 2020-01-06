Rapidz Trading Up 14.4% This Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $87,652.00 and $11,438.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01481825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00124232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,164,384 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

