Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $128.20 million and $9.94 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Nanex. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

999 (999) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038150 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,235,430,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cryptohub, Graviex, Cryptopia, Nanex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Upbit and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

