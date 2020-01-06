RealChain Reaches Market Cap of $91,970.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, RealChain has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $91,970.00 and $4,302.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RealChain

RealChain is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,492,535 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

